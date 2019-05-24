Missing: Donald Stogdell

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Stogdell was located on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the Kaimuki area and is now safe with his family and friends.

_________________________________________

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating Donald Stogdell, who may be emotionally distraught.

He was last seen in the Mililani area on May 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. He may have possibly caught the bus headed towards the Honolulu area.

The 17-year-old is described as 5'11" and 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was seen wearing a black t-shirt with silver print and black shorts.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well being. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.