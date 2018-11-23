Local News

Missing: Bob Johnson

Posted: Nov 23, 2018 11:21 AM HST

Updated: Nov 23, 2018 11:21 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating Bob Johnson. He was last seen leaving his Kalihi residence on November 22, 2018, at approximately 3:30 p.m. 

Johnson is known to frequent the Kalihi Valley and Kamehameha Shopping Center areas. His family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

The 60-year-old is described as 5'8", 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. Free cellular calls are provided by AT&T, Nextel Hawaii, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless Hawaii, Mobi PCS, and Hawaiian Telcom. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

