HONOLULU (KHON2) — A driver in Minnesota was pulled over while texting about a new law banning texting.

Eagan police tweeted about it Thursday morning, Aug. 1, saying: “No joke, this driver was texting about the ‘hands-free law’ while an officer was in the next lane.”

No joke, this driver was texting about the ‘hands free law’ while I was watching her in the next lane. She then put phone up to her ear to make a call. Thanks for spreading the word but COME ON! She was given a citation #HandsFreeMN pic.twitter.com/cRXfYpwGDb — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) August 1, 2019

Police said she also held her phone to make a call and got a citation as a result.

Minnesota’s hands-free driving law went into effect Thursday so drivers was among the first to get caught.