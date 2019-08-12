Mililani Town Association looking to expedite Mililani sidewalk repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Some Mililani sidewalks are uneven, cracked, and even crumbling.

Mililani Town Association General Manager David O’neal said because of this, accidents keep happening.

“We get frequent calls. We get people sending pictures of their skinned knee when they fell and scraped their knee, or hurt their ankle,” said O’neal.

O’neal said there are at least 25 sidewalks that need repairs in the area. However, they’re not getting fixed.

“There’s a requirement through the [City and County] Department of Planning and Permitting that you have a building permit to repair a sidewalk,” said O’neal. “We don’t have someone to go down and submit permits and follow them and answer questions. So, that would cause us to contract out the work which is a substantial cost over us doing it ourselves.”

He said this problem popped up when the City and County of Honolulu took over ownership of the streets about a year ago.

“With the movement of the roadways to the City, there was an additional cost and an additional time that were realized through that transition,” said City Council Member Heidi Tsuneyoshi, who introduced a resolution to fast track repairs.

The city council resolution calls for a partnership between the City and County of Honolulu and the Mililani Town Association (MTA). In this partnership, the MTA no longer has to apply to get a permit to get work done.

“We can just go out and do the repair and it’s done like I said within a couple of weeks,” said O’neal.

O’neal said the other option is to let the City handle the repairs. He said they were told if that happened, work might not begin until the middle of next year.

“If you can find a way to do it faster, definitely want to look at that,” said Tsuneyoshi. “So, I think this is a really good opportunity to partner and have a win-win situation for everybody.”

O’neal said it’s more cost effective for the association as well. He said if the MTA fixes the sidewalks, it would cost about $3,000 to $4,000 dollars. If the City handled repairs, he said it would cost about $17,000 to $18,000 dollars.

“We’d like to help keep the costs down as well as keep the sidewalks repaired so we can keep it safer,” said O’neal.

The resolution passed, but it still may take some time before repairs start.

The City and County of Honolulu said it will be meeting with the Mililani Town Association to discuss options to repair the sidewalks.