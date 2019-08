HONOLULU (KHON2) — The convicted felon accused of shooting a man Monday morning, Aug. 5, in Mililani has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, auto theft, and firearm offenses.

A witness, who was in the passenger seat of a truck, told KHON2 that two masked men approached them and asked for their belongings.

But when the driver refused, that’s when one of them shot him in the stomach.