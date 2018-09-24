Mililani High School given all-clear after lock down
The all-clear has been given at Mililani High School.
The Department of Education confirmed the campus was on temporary lock down this morning, after a student reported hearing possible gun shots while walking to school.
We're told officers searched the campus and surrounding area, but didn't find anything.
The DOE says it will issue a statement later on Monday.
