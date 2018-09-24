Local News

Mililani High School given all-clear after lock down

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 09:32 AM HST

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 10:04 AM HST

The all-clear has been given at Mililani High School.

The Department of Education confirmed the campus was on temporary lock down this morning, after a student reported hearing possible gun shots while walking to school. 

We're told officers searched the campus and surrounding area, but didn't find anything. 

The DOE says it will issue a statement later on Monday. 

Stay with KHON2 on this developing story.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News