Mililani Consolidated Theaters gets an upgrade with local artist

From additions to the food menu, reclining chairs, extra comfort and even an art installation by local artist Kamea Hadar, Mililani Consolidated Theaters has upgraded their venue for the community.

Kamea Hadar has two new pieces installed in the lobby area of the Mililani Consolidated Theaters that shares the Hawaiian story of the Naupaka, a plant with two varieties that both hold a half of flower.

For more information on local artist Kamea Hadar, check out his website at www.kameahadar.com.