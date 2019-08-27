Mid-Pacific Institute resumes ocean field trips off-campus after fatal drownings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mid-Pacific Institute is resuming ocean-related, off-campus field trips for the new school year.

This after a 5-year-boy and a 63-year-old woman drowned while on a spring break trip earlier this year.

Their kayak flipped over in waters near Kaaawa.

The school came under fire because kayaking was not on the trip’s agenda.

The kayak did not belong to mid-pac and none of those on board appeared to have been wearing life vests.

Mid-Pac canceled all off-campus field trips after the incident.

Mid-Pac President Paul Turnbull says they have since hired a full-time certified lifeguard and a new director of compliance and risk.