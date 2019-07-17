Medical professionals needed to give vaccinations at schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Altres Medical is looking for medical professionals to staff flu clinics at public schools statewide.

They’re asking registered nurses and new registered nursing graduates to help with the vaccinations.

The also need medical assistants, nursing assistants and certified nursing assistants to act as registrars.

Flu seasons begins as early as October.

Several elementary schools and some high schools will have flu clinics in october and november.

Altres says those who help out at school flu clinics will also have the opportunity to work per diem shifts in other hospitals and clinics.

Weekday morning shifts are available, and selected applicants may work at the school of their choice.

Interested candidates can apply at https://www.altresmedical.com/flu/ or email medicalstaffing@altres.com for more information.