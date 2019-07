HONOLULU (KHON2) — The medical examiner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened on July 19 in the Kahala area.

The victim is 42-year-old Brandon Ishii of Honolulu.

Police say, shortly before 1 a.m. A black Chevy Sports Sedan was heading west on Waialae Avenue towards the H-1 Freeway on-ramp when the vehicle veered to the left and crashed head-on into a pillar.

Ishii died at the scene.

Police believe he was speeding.

Cause of death is not yet available.