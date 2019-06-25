Medical examiner confirms seven of 11 victims in deadly crash

The medical examiner has released seven of the 11 victims names from Friday’s deadly crash.

KHON2 has also confirmed two other names through family members.

The majority of victims were Hawaii residents.

The medical examiner confirmed the following:

Jordan Tehero, 23, Hawaii resident

KHON2 spoke with Jordan Tehero’s family on Sunday. Jordan was born on Maui and moved to Kauai when he was two-years-old. His mom and dad said their son was a man of faith and loved God. He wanted to be a skydiving videographer.



“It just broke us apart as a family,” said his father Garret. “My youngest son a guy full of life, he just bought a new truck, and he was so excited about his future in skydiving.”

Lt. Joshua Drablos, 27, US military member stationed in Hawaii, Virginia resident

The Navy confirmed a sailor assigned to US Fleet Cyber Command was onboard the skydiving aircraft when it crashed Jun. 21 in Dillingham Airfield.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and shipmates of Lt. Joshua Drablos during this extremely difficult and painful time,” said Commander, US Fleet Cyber Command/US 10th Fleet, Vice Adm. Timothy “T.J.” White. “Joshua was an invaluable member of the Fleet Cyber team, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of this humble warrior.

According to the Navy, he became a lieutenant on June 1, 2019.



Nikolas Glebov, 28, St. Paul, Minnesota

Glebov was living in Oregon and worked for NOAA.

Daniel Herndon, 35, Hawaii resident

Herndon worked at Oahu Parachute Center.

Michael Martin, 32, Hawaii resident

Mike Martin’s former roommate told KHON2 that Martin’s family is in Florida. Martin lived life on the edge and has been skydiving for about three years and did tandem skydives along with photography.

Jones says Martin, whose family is in Florida, has been skydiving for about 3 years and did tandem skydives along with photography.

“He was trying to pursue aeronautical engineering because loved it that much,” said Brian Jones.

“I’m forever grateful to have him in my life I just can’t believe he’s gone,” he said.

Martin worked at Oahu Parachute Center.

Ashley Weikel, 26, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Ashley’s mother tells KHON2 that her daughter “had a beautiful soul, she was a very genuine person and always had a smile, everyone loved her that met her or knew her.”



Bryan Weikel, 27, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Ashley’s husband Bryan was also on board.

Confirmed victims by family:

Casey Williamson, 29, Hawaii resident

Family of 29-year-old Casey Williamson tells KHON2 that Williamson was from Oklahoma and lived on Oahu for a year and a half.

His family said he was a videographer for Oahu Parachute Center.

Williamson’s goal was to reach a thousand skydives by December.

In a statement his cousin told us:

“Casey was one of a kind who lived life to the fullest. He was a free-spirited lover of life and people. He was a friend to all he met. His smile and love for life was contagious. Our family will not be the same without our sweet Casey.”

Jerome Renck, Hawaii resident

Jerome’s brother Quentin said Jerome was one of a kind.

He wrote, “He was one of the happiest and smartest humans I have ever met. He had an MBA from one of the most prestigious business schools in France and did exchange programs with prestigious universities in the US. He worked in finance in London for many years and decided to quit that life to start fresh. Jerome did a trip around the world for a year and a half. He then decided to follow a childhood dream of becoming a pilot. He loved his new life, he loved Hawaii and made great human connections there. He was a loving father to his 13-year-old daughter. He will be sorely missed by anyone who’s ever met him.”



The identities of the remaining victims will be released once they have been confirmed by the Medical Examiner and his staff.

There were 10 men and one woman among the victims.