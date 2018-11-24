McKenzie Milton injured during football game

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. McKenzie Milton

HONOLULU (KHON2) - University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton was carted off the field after injuring his right leg in a game against University of South Florida. Milton, a Kapolei, Hawaii native suffered the injury in the second quarter of Friday's game.

The entire Knights team crowded around Milton, a Junior, before he was taken to a hospital.

There is currently no report on the severity of the injury.

Milton was eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season and has led UCF to 23 game winning streak. The Knights are 10-0 this year.