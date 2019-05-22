Mayor signs Affordable Housing Bill into law

Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed the Affordable Housing Bill into Law on Tuesday.

Mayor Caldwell thanked Councilmember Pine, Marshall Hung, Mel Kaneshige and others for their hard work in developing this legislation.

The measure hopes to create at least 500 affordable housing units on Oahu every year, for the next five years.

In order to do that, the measure relaxes zoning and building code standards, while also offering financial incentives.

To be eligible, the bill requires the following: