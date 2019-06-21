Mayor discusses how vacation rentals would be enforced

At the budget briefing, Mayor Kirk Caldwell also revealed how enforcements on vacation rentals would work.

The City says Bill 89 uses technology to search hosting platforms for registration numbers. If the registration number is not there, the rental is illegal and owners will receive fines between $5000 and $10000.

Mayor Caldwell says, “We are looking to out-source this if we can find some group that already does this, so we can crack down hard and that means we are not adding more personnel to do it.”

$100,000 was added to the budget for short term rental enforcement. Phase 1 will begin in August and Phase 2 in October 2020, starting the registration process for more than 1,700 new hosted Bed and Breakfasts.