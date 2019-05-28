Mayor signs bill that will regulate Waikiki parades and street activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell was joined today by Honolulu City Council Members Brandon Elefante and Tommy Waters, in addition to former City Council member Mike Formby, as he signed Bill 8 (2019), CD2 into law to better regulate Waikiki parades and street activities.

Mayor Caldwell was also joined by several area stakeholders, including Waikiki Business Improvement District (WBID) President and Executive Director Jennifer Nakayama, Waikiki Improvement Association (WIA) President Rick Egged, and Waikiki Neighborhood Board Chair Bob Finley. Deputy Director Jon Nouchi represented the city's Department of Transportation Services.

Bill 8 was introduced by former City Council member Mike Formby on March 1 and the legislation was passed unanimously by the City Council just a few months later on May 8. Mr. Formby introduced the bill after being contacted by Waikiki residents and quickly recognized the need to gain more control over parades and street activities in Waikiki.

Bill 8 (2019), CD2 allows the following:

No more than 12 permits per year will be issued for a parade or activity that is not considered a "legacy parade."

The prior number of non-legacy parades and activities was 15.

Parades or activities in Waikiki that are included in these 12 annual permits must have: A route, in part or in whole, through the Waikiki Special District; The closure of one or more streets for a total distance of four street blocks or more within the Waikiki Special District; and Has an estimated duration of two or more hours.



Legacy parades are also included in the bill, and fall under a different category. A Waikiki legacy parade or activity is defined as being held in the Waikiki Special District every year for at least 15 consecutive calendar years.

To maintain legacy status, the parade or activity must be held every calendar year thereafter. Failure to hold the parade or activity every calendar year after attaining legacy status results in the loss of that status. In 2018 there were 15 legacy parades and activities, and 16 non-legacy parades and activities.

Meanwhile, under the new law, the Department of Transportation Services (DTS) director must determine whether a non-legacy parade serves a public purpose before approving the application. A First Amendment parade or activity is considered a public purpose, and if someone applies under that category, the DTS director must respond within three days.

Finally, within 30 days after the conclusion of a parade or activity in the Waikiki Special District, the person or organization that obtained the permit has to file documentation with the DTS director showing compliance with the public purpose requirement under Bill 8. If the DTS director determines the parade or activity failed to comply with the public purpose requirement, that person or organization will be ineligible to receive a permit for a parade or activity in the Waikiki Special District during the following calendar year.

This requirement does not apply to legacy parades or activities or those associated with the First Amendment.