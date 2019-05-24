May is now St. Francis School Month amid school's closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) - After serving O‘ahu’s children for the past 95 years, Mayor Kirk Caldwell has proclaimed May as St. Francis School Month in the City and County of Honolulu. The recognition honors the school’s long history and legacy of accomplishment, which as stated in the proclamation has led to students attending “some of the finest private and public universities and colleges across the United States and around the world.”

Unfortunately, St. Francis has decided to close its door due to financial constraints.

“As St. Francis School conducts its final graduation ceremony this Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, the students and parents can take some comfort in the knowledge that they were part of something great,” said Mayor Caldwell. “I wish all of the administrators, faculty and staff at St. Francis School the best of luck in their future endeavors and I hope a majority of them will continue to work as educators for the benefit of our youth.”

“We are so honored to have our school's contribution to the City and County of Honolulu recognized,” said Dr. Casey Asato, Head of St. Francis School. “On behalf of all St. Francis School ‘ohana I thank Mayor Caldwell for this wonderful gesture.”