HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five people were taken to the hospital following a scuba diving incident at Maunalua Bay on Wednesday morning, Aug. 7.

Ocean Safety officials say that a woman went unresponsive after returning to the boat after a dive. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Four others were also treated by emergency officials and transported in either serious or stable condition.

All experienced nausea following the emergency with the first patient.