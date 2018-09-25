Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut products have been recalled over possible E. coli contamination.

That's after the company's facility in Keaau, Hawaii was found to have E. coli in the well water and distribution system.

The affected products were made between Sept. 6 and Sept. 21.

“There is clear evidence that food produced at the Kea‘au facility may be contaminated and consumers may be at risk,” said Peter Oshiro, Sanitation Branch chief. “The Department of Health is working with the facility to ensure the safety of their drinking water and food production.”

On Sept. 5, samples taken from facility’s water distribution system passed testing and showed no contamination. On Sept. 21, the DOH was notified that a water distribution system sample at the production center tested positive for E. coli and the food production operations were closed by order of DOH.

DOH is working with the facility to ensure their drinking water is safe and their facility is cleared before operations are allowed to resume. The Mauna Loa macadamia nut facility will remain closed until it meets all DOH Sanitation Branch and Safe Drinking Water Branch requirements and standards.

No illnesses related to the water have been reported to the state.