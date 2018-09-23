Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation notified of drinking water violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The state Department of Health has notified Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation of a violation of drinking water regulations for the presence of E. coli bacteria.

The company says a possible cause for the E. coli bacteria could be due to a disinfection system not functioning properly.

The problem was discovered on September 21.

The company is advising Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Water System customers on the Big Island not to drink the water.

The production facility and visitor center in Keaau are currently closed while steps are being taken to remedy the problem.

The company says all of its products previously purchased or on store shelves is safe for consumption.