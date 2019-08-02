Mauna Kea hunting units reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) – State hunting units A, K, and G, in the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Natural Area Reserve, closed since July 15th will reopen.

The units were closed to protect public safety and provide security for the safe movement of heavy construction equipment associated with the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “We announced at the beginning that these units would reopen as soon as practicable and with Governor Ige lifting the emergency proclamation earlier this week, it is no longer necessary to continue to restrict access to these popular hunting areas. In the future, depending on circumstances, the hunting units could be temporarily closed again.”

Originally the units were scheduled to be closed through August 12, 2019. DLNR and the Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) appreciates everyone’s patience during the closure.