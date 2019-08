HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui boy and retired baseball star Shane Victorino is getting into the agricultural business.

Victorino is now a principal investor at Legacy Ventures Hawaii which is partnering with Arcadia Biosciences to grow hemp and build CBD extraction facilities in the islands.

A recent U.S. farm bill legalizes growing hemp, as long as it has below a trace amount of THC which the psychoactive component in marijuana.