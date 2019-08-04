Maui visitor from Florida missing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department initiated a missing person investigation for Craig M. Pitt, of Florida.

Pitt was last seen at the Banana Bungalows on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at about 12:00 p.m.

It is believed he intended hike on one of the trails along the Hana Highway.

On August 2, 2019 his vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, was found parked on the shoulder of Hana Highway in the area of mile post 7.8 at about 5:30 p.m.

On August 3, 2019 search efforts were initiated by Police and Fire personnel in the area of Bamboo Forest.

Due to the recent rains and unsafe conditions in the area we are asking that people refrain from searching in the area until it is safe to do so.

This remains an active investigation.

Pitt is described as being a 35 year old Caucasian male approximately 5’11” tall weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.