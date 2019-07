Maui County’s Department of Water Supply (DWS) is asking residents, visitors and businesses to conserve water.

Officials say a water shortage was declared in May for all customers in Upcountry.

That was due to reduced surface water flows and dry conditions in the area.

DWS says as of Wednesday, June 19, Upcountry reservoirs had fallen 16 percent, while demand for water went up 35 percent.

Customers are being urged to reduce their water consumption by 10 percent.