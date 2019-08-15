Maui police taking action after multiple arson fires

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui police are taking action after a string of arson cases.

The most recent involves six brush fires believed to be intentionally set.

These fires began Monday night on both sides of Honoapiilani Highway which closed down a portion of that highway.

Police are hoping to put a stop to intentionally set fires. They will be increasing patrols in fire prone areas.

They’re also asking for the public’s help in catching the people who are responsible for the fires back in July, as well as the ones this month.

“Our team of fire investigators are actively following up on all leads, we received from the public,” said Lt. John Sang, with the Maui Police Department.

“We have also formed a task force of various units within the department to take proactive measures in identifying anyone responsible for these reckless acts.” Lt. John Sang, Maui Police Department

Regarding the issue of many fires popping up due to arson, The Maui Fire Department said:

“Every large fire severely taxes the Fire Department’s resources. When a large number of personnel need to commit to controlling a large scale fire, it means thinner Fire Department coverage to respond to other emergencies island wide.” The Maui Fire Department

It is unclear if any of the arsons are related at this point.

Police have made two arrests in connection with two separate brush fires in July, however, those two people were released pending investigation and never charged.

To report information to the Maui Police Department, you can call 244-6400 or 911. You can also email, fire.damage@mpd.net.