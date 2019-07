HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are also looking for information about a brawl that occurred on March 20 in Makena.

Police say it happened near the roadway in the area of Ahihi-Kinau natural area reserve.

It involved several men fighting with two tourists. One of the tourists was severely injured.

According to the investigation, the fight may have prevented several vehicles from passing.

So there could be witnesses.

If you have any information, call Maui Crimestoppers at 808-242-6966.