Maui police seek public's help finding missing man
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Maui police need your help finding Stephen Kramar
He was reported missing on Monday.
He was last seen leaving the Wavecrest Resort on Molokai.
He was supposed to return from a hike later that day but never made it back.
Kramar is 27 years old, about 6' tall, and 160 pounds.
If you know where he is call Maui police.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
