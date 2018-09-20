Maui police seek public's help finding missing man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Maui police need your help finding Stephen Kramar

He was reported missing on Monday.



He was last seen leaving the Wavecrest Resort on Molokai.

He was supposed to return from a hike later that day but never made it back.

Kramar is 27 years old, about 6' tall, and 160 pounds.



If you know where he is call Maui police.