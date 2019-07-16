Maui Police searching for a suspect in a robbery at the parking lot of Camp Keanae

On June 23, 2019 at about 8:45 a.m., an unknown male offender robbed a female victim of $800.00 worth of property including an iPhone and a gray diaper bag while she was seated within her rental vehicle with her infant child that was parked in the parking lot of Camp Keanae.

During the robbery, the male offender allegedly demanded her things and struck the victim in the face. The offender fled the area in an unknown white pickup truck after an unknown female accomplice told the male offender that they needed to leave. The pickup truck is described as an older; two door truck, with an extended cab, black bed liner, and a damaged, rear chrome bumper.

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with this case and asks that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Detective Matthew Bigoss at (808) 244-6313 or Police Dispatch at (808) 244-6400.