Maui police open murder investigation after man found unresponsive on roadway

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Maui police have opened a second degree murder investigation.

On Saturday, July 7, Wailuku police officers responded to Kaahumanu Church located at 103 South High Street in Wailuku to investigate a report of an adult male who was found lying face down and unresponsive.

The male victim, who was identified as 54-year-old Kevin Ernst with no local address, was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause of Ernst's death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact Detective John Surina at 270-6515.