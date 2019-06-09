Maui police officer arrested for drug offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Maui Police Department officer Daniel Imakyure was arrested for offenses to include criminal attempt; attempting to aid another.

He was also found to be complicit in the distribution of drugs to the residents of Molokai and was arrested for promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree and criminal conspiracy.

He was released pending further investigation.

Officer Imakyure has been employed by the Maui Police Department since November 2009.

He was attached to the Molokai Patrol District for most of his career.



He was placed on administrative leave with pay.

In early 2019, the Maui Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division got information that a Maui Police Department Officer was involved in drug related activity on the island of Molokai. The credibility and veracity of the information was vetted and provided probable cause to initiate a criminal and concurrent internal investigation. Search warrants for cellphones, computers and lockers were obtained and on June 7, 2019 a team of Detectives from Maui executed the warrants.