Maui police officer arrested, could face charges for allegedly tampering with witness

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Maui Police Department launched the investigation of police officer misconduct last week.

Officer Brandon Saffeels was arrested Monday night as his plane touched down on Maui.

Saffeels could face charges of attempted perjury, attempted hindering of the prosecution in the first degree and tampering with a witness.

Attorney Michael Green tells KHON he’s been contacted by three women who claim they were arrested by Saffeels and shortly after, started receiving inappropriate texts from him.

The Maui Police Department haven’t yet confirmed that the allegations Green received were what sparked the arrest.

In a statement, Maui County Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu said that he is disappointed in what took place.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again. I will not tolerate any misconduct by any of my officers.” Tivoli Faaumu , Maui County Police Chief

“It is with extreme regret that our community has to face this repulsive act. It has cut deep into our department mission statement,” said Chief Faaumu.

He says there will be an administrative investigation along with a criminal investigation.

Saffeels has been an officer with the Maui Police Department for four years.

Charges against Saffeels are still pending.

The Maui Police Department encourages people to report complaints against officers. Complaints can be reported to the officer’s supervisor or the Maui Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division.