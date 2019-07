HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 23 year old female Khiara Henry who was reported missing on July 26, 2019. Her rental vehicle was found on July 25, 2019 in Waianapanapa State Park in Hana. She had rented the vehicle on July 21, 2019.

Khiara Henry is described as 5’3” tall, 120 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khiara Henry is asked to call police at (808)270-6516 or (808)244-6400.