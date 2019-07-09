Maui police investigating death of Lahina woman found in truck

Maui police say an autopsy has been conducted on a 31-year-old Lahaina woman who was found dead in a truck over the weekend.

Police say the body of Caela Venema was found around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, in a truck parked in front of 843 Wainee Street in Lahaina.

Venema was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maui police say the autopsy shows no signs of foul play.

Police say the final determination of death is still pending and is currently classified as an unattended death.

The investigation is on-going.

A GoFundMe has been started for funeral costs.