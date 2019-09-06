Maui Police asking for assistance locating Maui man

The Maui Police Department are asking for assistance in locating Leonardo Diaz, 30.

Diaz was last seen at his residence in Hana on Sept. 4 at about 10:30 p.m.

On Sept. 5 at about 7:30 a.m., a resident on Haneo’o Road observed Diaz walking towards Hamoa Beach wearing only surf trunks.

Later that morning, a visitor at Hamoa Beach found Diaz’s phone and car keys sitting on a rock wall near the beach.

Checks of the coastline and near shore waters by fire personnel and helicopter were met with negative results.

Diaz is described as 5 feet 11 inches, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Diaz’s belongings and vehicle were left at the residence.

If anyone has any information on Diaz’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Clifton at (808) 244-6433 or Police at 244-6400, or in an emergency, dial 911. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous please call (808)242-6966.