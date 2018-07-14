Maui police ask for help identifying suspects in armed robbery at Maalaea Harbor

MAALAEA, Hawaii (KHON2) - The Maui Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two men behind a robbery at Maalaea Harbor.

It happened on Wednesday, July 11, at around 1:15 p.m. near the old Buzz’s Wharf building.

According to police, a man was sitting in his vehicle eating lunch when he was approached by a man who brandished what appeared to be a firearm and stole property from the car.

Police say the suspect jumped into a black SUV driven by a second man, and they fled from the harbor toward Honoapiilani Highway near Beach Bum’s BBQ & Grill.

Suspect #1 is described to be in his mid-30s with brown eyes and brown, wavy, shoulder-length hair. He had a full mustache in addition to short, scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a gray, long-sleeved hoodie and shorts, and carried a polished silver-looking handgun within his right waistband. Police say he claimed to be from “the hood, Molokai.”

Suspect #2 is described to be in his 40s with brown, wavy, shoulder-length hair. He had unshaven, scruffy, short facial hair, and was wearing a black T-shirt.

Suspect #2 was driving a full-sized black SUV, described as possibly a Nissan or Ford, early 2000s model. The SUV’s rear windows were blacked out with window tint.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers or the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 and refer to police report #18-029182. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes, the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases, or the capture of felony fugitives.