Maui Police and Fire personnel search for missing hiker, Noah Mina

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Police and fire personnel on Maui, are currently searching for a missing hiker in the area of Kapilau Ridge Trail, also known as the Saint Anthony Cross in Wailuku.

Noah Mina, 35, was reported possibly missing on Monday.

"We would like to express our deepest mahalo for the outpouring of aloha shared by the community," said Mina's family in a statement. "At this time we are working closely with law enforcement officials and search and rescue, and we are confident in the progress they are making."

Mina is described as 5'8" tall, 180 pounds, with black hair (currently shaved), and brown eyes.

The family is also asking the community to refrain from assisting in the search.

"No additional manpower is needed at this time, as the area being covered is both treacherous and dangerous," they said.

A base-camp was established near the Lao Water Treatment plant along West Alu Road, according to Maui News. Family members began searching again at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22. MFD air search picked up around 5:30 a.m.

There is an unmarked hiking trail entrance on the hillside that leads up to an area known as the Saint Anthony Cross.



Fire and police officials both confirm that the search is not related to the missing person report involving resident Amanda Eller, which enters the two week mark on Thursday, May 23.



Witnesses reported that they observed the Department of Fire and Public Safety’s Air 1 helicopter scanning the Kapilau Ridge area as early as 11 a.m. on Monday.



Operations are winding down in day two of the search. If nothing significant is found crews plan to return at first light on Thursday, May 23.