HONOLULU (KHON2) - Travel and Leisure Magazine released its latest World's Best List and Maui takes a top spot.

For the seventh year in a row, the Valley Isle was voted the top island in Hawaii.

Voters cited the island's 30 miles of beaches and the hike to Haleakala.

Kauai came in second for its relaxed atmosphere.

The Big Island came in third for its beaches, rain forests and lava field.

