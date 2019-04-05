Local News

Phone threat prompts lockdown at Maui hospital

By:

Posted: Apr 04, 2019 08:14 PM HST

Updated: Apr 04, 2019 08:43 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A spokesman from the Maui Police Department says Maui Memorial Medical Center was placed on lockdown Thursday night.

Police say the lockdown was prompted by a threat made over the phone.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m.

Police investigated and say the threat was not credible and officers have left the hospital.

We have a call out to Maui Memorial Medical Center to see how this affected hospital operations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News