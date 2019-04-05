Phone threat prompts lockdown at Maui hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) - A spokesman from the Maui Police Department says Maui Memorial Medical Center was placed on lockdown Thursday night.
Police say the lockdown was prompted by a threat made over the phone.
The call came in around 6:30 p.m.
Police investigated and say the threat was not credible and officers have left the hospital.
We have a call out to Maui Memorial Medical Center to see how this affected hospital operations.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.