A man who is known for his basketball tricks is trying to reclaim a world record.

Joe “the Trickster” Odhiambo broke a world record this morning at Maui War Memorial Stadium.

He span a basketball on one finger, using only one hand, for more than 12 minutes.

It was a record he used to hold, until someone beat it last year.

This new record still needs to be certified by Guinness to see if Joe gets his name back in the records books for this.