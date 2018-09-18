Maui man in wheelchair dies after being hit by tow truck

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Maui man is dead after he was hit and killed by a flatbed tow truck on Monday.

It happened around 1:09 p.m. on Dairy Road at the south entrance/exit to the Maui Marketplace in Kahului.

Police say a white 1992 Isuzu flatbed tow truck was making a right turn out of the the Maui Marketplace onto Dairy Road and collided into a pedestrian operating a motorized wheelchair within a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The operator of the tow truck was not injured.

The pedestrian was identified as Van Tomita, 64, of Kahului.

Police say the involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol is unknown at this time.

This is Maui County's 14th traffic fatality compared to seven the same time this year.