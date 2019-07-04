Maui firefighters battle large brush fire behind Walmart

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Maui Fire Department are working to put out a large brush fire on Hana Highway and Airport Access Road in the field behind Walmart on Wednesday, June 3.

The alarm went off at 1:17 p.m. for the Maui Fire Department.

Fire officials said that passing motorists called 911 and reported seeing smoke and flames.

Crews arrived to find an actively burning brush fire.

Multiple Kahului units responded to the fire.

There were no injuries reported and no road closures or evacuations ordered by Maui fire.

Officials say that they believe that the rear parking lot of Walmart was cleared and that the store was reportedly not allowing people in for a period of time.

The fire was contained at 4:45 p.m. with a total estimation of five acres of land burned.

According to Maui fire, the cause of the fire is under investigation by police.