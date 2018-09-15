Maui Electric buys lunch for hundreds of Molokai residents post-storm

MOLOKAI (KHON2) - Molokai residents are thanking Maui Electric crews for their support this week.

Power was cut to hundreds after gusty winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Olivia took down power lines and damaged equipment.

Maui Electric held an outreach meeting at Kilohana Recreation Center Friday, where they handed out 300 plate lunches to affected residents.

“Olivia dealt a devastating blow to Molokai, and we know everyone who was affected wants life and business to return to normal as soon as possible,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui Electric.

There were two major pockets of outages on Molokai, including roughly 300 customers in the Kaluakoi area. Saturated ground also caused more trees to crash onto power lines Thursday, leaving roughly 400 customers out of power in east Molokai.

All power was restored by 11 p.m. Thursday.

An outage also affected Kilohana Elementary in Kaunakakai, which was the only Department of Education school that remained closed Friday.

Should customers experience an outage or encounter downed power lines, please report them to Maui Electric’s trouble line at 871-7777 on Maui or toll-free for Lanai or Molokai at 1-877-871-8461.