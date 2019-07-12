Maui Electric asks Maui customers to conserve power between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to damage to the electrical grid caused by the brush fire, Maui Electric is asking Maui customers to assist with the situation by conserving electricity use this evening, especially between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Currently, Maui Electric expects to have enough generating capacity available to meet the evening peak demand; however, energy conservation by the public can help ensure sufficient power is available to meet that demand. Suggested steps include turning off or lessening use of air conditioners, delaying hot showers, laundry, dish washing activities, and minimizing cooking until later in the evening.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and cooperation as crews make repairs,” said Mat McNeff, director of Maui County for Maui Electric. “This hot, humid weather is uncomfortable and we understand that it can be inconvenient to cut back on electricity. We appreciate everyone’s help.”

At around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, the transmission line running from the Maalaea Power Plant to Kihei was damaged due to a brush fire in the area. Electrical service is currently being provided on a redundant line. Maui Electric is asking customers to help conserve electricity use while crews assess the damaged transmission line and make the necessary repairs.

Maui Electric is also working with larger commercial customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage.

Currently, no generating facilities are directly affected by the fire. Crews continue to take preventative measures at the Maalaea Generating Station.