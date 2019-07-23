Maui Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a male suspect who entered two homes in Kahului

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Crime Stoppers is requesting information to identify a male suspect that entered two homes on West Lanai Street, Kahului, Hawaii on July 22, 2019 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The suspect is an unknown male, around the ages of 17 to 23-years-old with a medium build. He is believed to be of Polynesian/Filipino race with black hair and a thin mustache and is about 5’3”-5’5”.

He was seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt/hoodie with Japanese symbols, a black cap and dark pants.

If anyone has any information please contact Detective Oran Satterfield at (808) 244-6431 or email oran.satterfield@mpd.net. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, please call Maui Crime Stoppers (808) 242-6966.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.

