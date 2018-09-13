Maui County tasked with storm cleanup following Olivia

(KHON2) - Maui County is recovering from Olivia Thursday morning after being hit with power outages, road closures and evacuations.

Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa tells KHON2 that their focus is now on cleaning up the damage from Olivia after the storm swept through the area Wednesday.

But for the most part, Maui County will be back to normal as county services reopen.

“We’re going to have to be do a lot of clean up,” the mayor says. “There are some houses that were damaged severely. There’s a lot of flooding damage that will have to be cleaned up.”

All Hawaii Department of Education schools and offices will be open Thursday with the exception of Kilohana Elementary on Molokai.

The mayor praised the state and federal government for all the help they received leading up to and during the storm.

“We’ll be open for business and its really thank to the governor and a lot of the federal agencies that assisted us,” Mayor Arakawa said.