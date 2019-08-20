Maui Correctional adding temporary visitation days and hours

The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) will be adding non-contact visits during the week to accommodate families visiting with their loved ones. This change stems from the recent weekend cancellations due to staffing shortages.

The new, temporary, visiting hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday visits will follow the same schedule. Visits are allowed once a week, for one hour, with no more than two visitors per visit. The new schedule takes effect tonight. Families have been notified.

Visitors on the approved inmate visit list may call (808) 243-5861 to schedule a visit. Calls will be accepted this week from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. After this week, calls will be accepted on Monday and Tuesday only, during the times listed.