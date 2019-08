The Central East Maui Little League team from Wailuku advances in the Little League World Series with a 6-0 win over New Jersey.

The game was suspended in the fifth inning on Sunday due to the weather.



It resumed at 7 a.m. Monday morning and was over within half an hour.

The team from Wailuku improves to 2-0 in the tournament.

They are set to challenge Virginia on Wednesday.