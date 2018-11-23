Matsumoto family continues passing out Thanksgiving meals to Honolulu's homeless

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's not just the big organizations giving back, the Matsumoto family who runs Matsumoto Okazuya in Kalihi, drove around Kakaako Park and offered a plate lunch to those in need.

This is the family's seventh year passing out Thanksgiving meals. Todd Matsumoto began passing out meals when he saw friends in need several years ago. He continued the tradition to share a lesson with his children.

"Seeing how thankful and appreciative people are, it brings the family together," said Matsumoto's daughter Taylor. "When we do this, we have our family to help, and family-friends help, so being together and doing something good—passing out lunches for people in need, it's a wonderful feeling," she said.

The Matsumoto family also passed out lunches in other areas such as Aala Park, Thomas Square and Old Stadium Park.