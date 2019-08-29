Mariott says goodbye to small plastic bottles

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Marriott is phasing out some items commonly found in hotel rooms.

The hotel chain will be getting rid of small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel.

They’ll be replaced with larger bottles or wall-mounted dispensers, depending on the hotel.

“What we are doing is changing from tiny bottles to larger size amenities for your shower and that will eliminate nearly 500 million tiny bottles every year,” said Mariott International VP of Sustainability Denise Naguib.

The move follows a similar announcement last month by the company which owns Holiday Inn, Kimpton, and other brands. Marriott has more than 7,000 hotels in 131 countries.

Most of the brand’s in the chain’s lineup will eliminate small bottles by 2020.

