Marathoner and visitor among the victims of fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Monday evening traffic turned tragic when a driver, who is believed to have been speeding, crashed into and claimed the lives of three and sent five more to the hospital.

We are told that three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

"I remember hearing a big smash and then I was on the ground," 21-year-old Lianna McCurdy said.

She was waiting on the concrete island to cross over to Ala Moana Beach with her friends.

After a day of hiking and enjoying each other's company, they were heading to the beach to watch the sunset before her friend flew back home.

It was while they were waiting to cross the street that 27-year-old Alins Sumang crashed into them before slamming into another truck.

Sumang is facing 20 years in prison for three counts of manslaughter.

McCurdy has injuries covering her entire body and internal bleeding.

She tells us that she wanted to speak with us to let people know the consequences of drinking and driving.

McCurdy's friend, Casimir Pokorny, a 26-year-old visitor from Oreland, PA was standing next to her when the crash happened.

He did not survive.

William "Travis" Lau, who also died at the scene, was training for a marathon that is to take place on Sunday in Huntington Beach.

His friend, Raul Boca, tells us that he was looking forward to beating his personal record.

The 39-year-old is a Honolulu anesthesiologist and Iolani graduate.

He is survived by his wife, whom he recently married.

Officials have not released the identity of the third fatality.

This story will be updated when more details become available.