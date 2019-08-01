Mapunapuna intersection reopens after flood level decreased

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The intersection of Ahua/Kilihau and Ahua/Awaawaloa were flooded due to high tides on Wednesday, July 31, around 5 p.m.
Police blocked off motorists from entering the intersections to avoid being stalled from the high rising waters.
Those driving were advised to use alternative routes.
Several hours later, just before 8 p.m., the intersection was reopened. The ride went back out, causing the water level in the intersections to decrease to a safe level for motorists to drive through.