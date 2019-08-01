Mapunapuna intersection reopens after flood level decreased

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The intersection of Ahua/Kilihau and Ahua/Awaawaloa were flooded due to high tides on Wednesday, July 31, around 5 p.m.

Police blocked off motorists from entering the intersections to avoid being stalled from the high rising waters.

Courtesy of Glen Kaneshiro

Those driving were advised to use alternative routes.

Several hours later, just before 8 p.m., the intersection was reopened. The ride went back out, causing the water level in the intersections to decrease to a safe level for motorists to drive through.